Capital Research Global Investors Buys 840,222 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.73% of Stericycle worth $259,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $49.56 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

