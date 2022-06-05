Capital Management Associates NY Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,821. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $298.34 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.18.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

