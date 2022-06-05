Capital Management Associates NY Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Management Associates NY reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Comcast by 305.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 160,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 121,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

