Capital Management Associates NY Purchases 1,000 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 142,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN opened at $331.90 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.74 and a 200-day moving average of $316.75. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

