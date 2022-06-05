Capital International Investors Purchases 1,289,911 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 6.28% of Oak Street Health worth $501,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,400. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSH opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.