Capital International Investors Invests $338.31 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,050,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,312,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.76% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 114.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,287,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,603,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,613,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

