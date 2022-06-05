Capital International Investors Has $429.40 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,091,629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,462,397 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.36% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $429,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,682,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,156,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,836 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,311,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($63.44) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of BUD opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

