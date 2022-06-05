Capital International Investors Has $398.14 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,694 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 153,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in SEA were worth $398,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Shares of SE opened at $78.76 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

