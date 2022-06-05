Capital International Investors Has $317.76 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,695,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $317,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,124,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,756.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

