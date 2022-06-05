Capital International Investors Has $270.51 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.27% of Booking worth $270,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,335.87 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,202.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.63.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

