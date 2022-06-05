Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.70% of Atlassian worth $366,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.94. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

