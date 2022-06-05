Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,504 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.75% of AMETEK worth $596,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

