Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 7,315 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,526 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.