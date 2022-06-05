Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 54,691 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,691 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 686,894 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 126,073 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,276.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

