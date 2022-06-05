Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

