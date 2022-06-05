Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

NYSE BABA opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

