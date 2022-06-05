Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average of $201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,462.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

