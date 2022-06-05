Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

UNP stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.57. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

