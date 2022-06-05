Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGC. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

