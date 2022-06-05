Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

CADL stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 29,132.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

