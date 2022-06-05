Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $22,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

