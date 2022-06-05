Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 709,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

