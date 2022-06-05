Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.61% of Rogers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 9,988.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $16,571,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $5,242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

NYSE:ROG opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.96 and a 200 day moving average of $271.21.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Rogers Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.