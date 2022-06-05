Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $22,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

