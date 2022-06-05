Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $30 Million Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 4.37% of Despegar.com worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DESP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 163.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
Despegar.com Profile (Get Rating)
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
