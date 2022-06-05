Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of CenterPoint Energy worth $27,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $21,174,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

CNP stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

