Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 58,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $26,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,038,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.09.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.45.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.