Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $36.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. 910,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,233. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

