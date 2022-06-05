Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades EQ (TSE:EQ) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of EQ (TSE:EQ – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.50.

About EQ

EQ Inc is a provider of mobile, Web, social and video advertising solutions that allow advertisers to target their intended audiences in real-time. The Company is focused on targeted advertising and incorporates a range of advertising technologies, data analytics and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system.

