Camden Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

TGT stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

