Camden Capital LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after buying an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Shares of KMI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
