Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Appian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Appian by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Appian by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 905,030 shares of company stock valued at $43,227,151 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $49.16 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

