Camden Capital LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $51.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

