Camden Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG opened at $25.47 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.