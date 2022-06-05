Camden Capital LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,393,000 after purchasing an additional 961,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

