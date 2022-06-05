Camden Capital LLC Buys New Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IAA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IAA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $935,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAA stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

