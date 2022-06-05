Camden Capital LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,819 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 171,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

