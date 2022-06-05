Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ELY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $36.61.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 19.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $276,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

