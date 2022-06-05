Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 366,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 366,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

