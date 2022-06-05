Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 353,153 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 353,153 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Twitter by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after acquiring an additional 204,563 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.16 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.