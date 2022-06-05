Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 19,747 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Logitech International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 396,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the period.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $60.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.