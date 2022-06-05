Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.20 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.