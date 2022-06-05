Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

