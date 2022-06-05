Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 273.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.