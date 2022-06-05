Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 70,605 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 457,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $132.57 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

