Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $11.71 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $41.76 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.