Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4,493.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,934 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.91.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

