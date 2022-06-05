Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

