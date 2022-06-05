Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4,493.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 83,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.91.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

