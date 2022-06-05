Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,304 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after acquiring an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after acquiring an additional 619,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,473,000 after acquiring an additional 263,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

DRE opened at $53.27 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

